Bird flu forcing some Bay Area residents to grow their own eggs

The ongoing bird flu pandemic continues to keep the price for eggs high.

Many are trying a different strategy to combat the shortage by growing their own eggs, which could be the beginning of a new trend in the Bay Area.

"Every type of chicken will do a different type of colored egg -- from dark chocolate to light brown and to green and blue," said Melissa Verrette, a chicken farm owner.

The Verrette family consider themselves somewhat lucky as they get their own bounty of eggs every morning.

A basket of their own eggs would likely cost the family around $15 at a store, which is the current price found for 18 eggs at a local Safeway.

The CDC reports more than a million birds have been killed by the avian flu, including chickens and chicks.

Meanwhile, Ray Kiddy on Friday was looking buy chicks at Ganado Feed in Willow Glen.

"We inherited a chicken home from some friends and were gonna get some chicks at some point," he said.

All Kiddy found on Friday was chick feed.

Ganado Feed expects the chicks to arrive from the Central Valley and have holding cages ready. The shop said it will not take long for the chicks to sell.

"Usually chick season is pretty busy," said Jose Contreras with Ganado Feed. "But with everything in the news, this year might be a little busier."

The bird flu is making it much harder and more expensive to get your hands on eggs. Marianne Favro reports.