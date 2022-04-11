Santa Clara

Birth Control for Geese? Here's Why Santa Clara Wants to Manage Its Bird Population

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Santa Clara is reportedly experimenting with a unique form of birth control to manage its geese population.

The city's Central Park has drawn so many geese that keeping up with the mess they leave behind is becoming unmanageable.

The Mercury News reports the city has a permit to begin egg addling. Staff will either coat the eggs with corn oil or puncture them with a needle and shake them so they won't hatch.

Egg addling is one of the more humane ways to control the geese population, better than euthanizing or capturing and redistributing them, Santa Clara Valley Audobon Society Executive Director Matthew Dodder told the Mercury News.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Removing the eggs won't help because the birds will lay more.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clarageese
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us