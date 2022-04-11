Birth Control for Geese? Here's Why Santa Clara Wants to Manage Its Bird Population

Santa Clara is reportedly experimenting with a unique form of birth control to manage its geese population.

The city's Central Park has drawn so many geese that keeping up with the mess they leave behind is becoming unmanageable.

The Mercury News reports the city has a permit to begin egg addling. Staff will either coat the eggs with corn oil or puncture them with a needle and shake them so they won't hatch.

Egg addling is one of the more humane ways to control the geese population, better than euthanizing or capturing and redistributing them, Santa Clara Valley Audobon Society Executive Director Matthew Dodder told the Mercury News.

Removing the eggs won't help because the birds will lay more.