Bay Area's Black, Asian Communities Unite for Event in SF

People came out Sunday in San Francisco for what organizers called the first "Asian and Black Community (ABC) Cookout."

It was led by diverse organizations, who are looking for solidarity and greater understanding. Bringing different groups together at the Asian And Black Community cookout.

Katina Johnson ended up sitting with people she here met today.

“I would say one of the things that’s important in both of our cultures, in all of our cultures is sharing a meal. This week has been to some extent about having family together and so, coming to the cookout is important,” she said.

The event was led by the groups “Asians are Strong” and “Both Sides of the Conversation.”

“We are proud in solidarity to work community part of the solidarity that Asian Stop Hate, we want to bring both our communities together in a day of fun, food, football,” said Jon Henry with Both Sides of the Conversation.

Organizers said they wanted to celebrate the similarities between Black and Asian communities – during what they describe as times of friction and division.

“The goal is to really talk about how to build community. A lot of people talk about solidarity and unity online on social media, but community is more than social media. You have to come out and break bread with someone, have a conversation with someone and really get to know people,” said Hudson Liao with Asians are Strong.

They figure, one way to do that is through food, and celebrating similarities and understanding shared challenges.

“That’s what we’re trying to foster real relationships real connections over the universal language of love, which is food. Every culture loves food. There is no bad food, there is no good food,” Liao said.

Katie Quan, an educator, invited people to test their knowledge.

“A lot of it aims to start a conversation on how Asian and Black communities have worked together in the past. All the way from the 1800s to present,” Quan said