Shoppers get ahead of what could be record-setting Black Friday

By NBC Bay Area staff

From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, this could be another record-setting shopping weekend. 

The National Retail Federation forecasts more than 183.4 million people plan to shop this weekend, with 65% of Black Friday shoppers seeking their deals in-store.

“I'll probably be going to the actual store for Macy's, maybe walk around the mall, Santana Row as well,” Matthew Levine of San Joe said. “I can’t miss out on the discounts.”

