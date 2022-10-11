San Jose

Blink-182 Announces New Album and World Tour, With Stop in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Legendary punk rock band Blink-182 is going back out on tour, and the rock stars will be paying a visit to the South Bay.

The Southern California-based group took to social media on Tuesday to announce that it'll play at SAP Center in San Jose on June 22, 2023, as part of its upcoming world tour, which kicks off in March 2023 and concludes in February 2024.

The band also announced that a new single will drop this Friday, with a full album to come out later on.

"We’re coming," the band tweeted. "Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song “Edging” out Friday."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Blink-182 3 hours ago

Blink-182 Announces New Album and World Tour, With Tom DeLonge Back

mark hoppus Sep 29, 2021

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Is ‘Cancer Free' 3 Months After Sharing Diagnosis

The band is slated to make three other California stops during the tour, all in June 2023.

  • June 16 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles
  • June 20 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego
  • June 23 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

Tickets go on sale starting Monday at 10 a.m. local time, the band said. Visit the Blink-182 website to learn more.

This article tagged under:

San JoseBlink-182
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us