Legendary punk rock band Blink-182 is going back out on tour, and the rock stars will be paying a visit to the South Bay.

The Southern California-based group took to social media on Tuesday to announce that it'll play at SAP Center in San Jose on June 22, 2023, as part of its upcoming world tour, which kicks off in March 2023 and concludes in February 2024.

The band also announced that a new single will drop this Friday, with a full album to come out later on.

"We’re coming," the band tweeted. "Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song “Edging” out Friday."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The band is slated to make three other California stops during the tour, all in June 2023.

June 16 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles

June 20 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego

June 23 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

Tickets go on sale starting Monday at 10 a.m. local time, the band said. Visit the Blink-182 website to learn more.