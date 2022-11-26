Blinky's Holiday Drive Through Returns for Another Year in San Jose

It's lights, cameras and holiday magic in the South Bay.

Blinky's Holiday Drive Through is now open at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose, offering people a way to soak up a lighted display from the comfort of their cars.

Saturday was the first night of the display and it was sold out. Hundreds of drivers were coming to see nearly a million lights.

Families packed into cars and kids popped out of sun roofs to enjoy a mile of colorful lights choreographed to music.

Christmas in the Park organizers first offered the drive thru event as a safe holiday option during the COVID pandemic. It was such a hit, they kept offering it and its now helping keeps the lights on at Christmas in the Park Downtown.

"We used the drive thru to help raise the funds for our displays, our trees and for our staff here," said Debbie Degutis, VP of Christmas in the Park.

For more information, visit christmasinthepark.com.

