What Blue Angels pilots are saying before San Francisco Fleet Week air shows

The Blue Angels are set to take to the Bay Area skies this Friday, Saturday and Sunday for San Francisco Fleet Week.

After navigating looming questions about a possible government shutdown, the pilots said they are happy to be flying.

Cmdr. Alex Armatas, one of the six F/A-18 fighter jet pilots, said flying over the City by the Bay holds a special meaning because it's one of the few sites the team flys every year.

"Our number one goal first and foremost is a safe flight demonstration," he said. "After that it is hopefully an inspirational flight."

This year, one of the Angels is making history. Lt. Cmdr. Amanda Lee is the team's first female pilot.

"I hope she is viewed as every other member of this team," Armatas said. "She is here for the same reasons. She is here because she is a qualified naval officer. She is a qualified aviator. I hope she is an inspiration to everybody that watches this team."

For Lt. Cmdr. Scott Goossens, the upcoming air shows are personal. They'll be a homecoming and mark his last time flying with the Blue Angles over his hometown.

"I can't wait to see my house," he said. "I can't wait to see my high school."

The pilots are also remembering the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's impact on Fleet Week as they step into the cockpit. Then-Mayor Feinstein first brought Fleet Week to San Francisco in 1981.

"She's been such a champion for the United States and for the city of San Francisco and really responsible in large part in getting Fleet Week here and having the Blue Angels here," Goossens said.

Watch as the Blue Angels depart Oakland International Airport for a practice run ahead of the San Francisco Fleet Week air shows.