When are the Blue Angels performing? San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 air show schedule

By NBC Bay Area staff

Look up! Fighter jets and other aircraft will be buzzing the Bay Area as part of San Francisco Fleet Week.

The annual fall tradition taking place from Oct. 7 through Oct. 14 includes three separate air shows on Friday, Oct. 11, Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13.

The Blue Angels will headline the air shows, but there will be plenty of other aerial performances.

Below you can find schedules for the air shows. Keep in mind that the listed performers and performance times are subject to change.

Fleet Week air show schedule – Friday, Oct. 11

TIMEPERFORMANCE
12:45 p.m.Anthem - U.S. Navy Parachute Team
United Airlines
MH-65/C-27 Demo
Break
Major Thomas Duffy - U-2
F-22 Demo
F-22 Heritage Flight - F-22/P-51
Ace Maker - T-33
Break
Randy Howell/Cory Lovell - Dual
F-35B Demo
United Airlines
Break
3 p.m.Blue Angels - Fat Albert
Blue Angels Team 1 - 6

Fleet Week air show schedule – Saturday, Oct. 12

TIMEPERFORMANCE
12:30 p.m.Anthem - U.S. Navy Parachute Team
United Airlines
MH-65/C-27 Demo
Break
Patriots Jet Team
F-22 Demo
F-22 Heritage Flight - F-22/P-51
Ace Maker - T-33
Break
F-35B Demo
Randy Howell/Cory Lovell - Dual
United Airlines
Break
3 p.m.Blue Angels - Fat Albert
Blue Angels Team 1 - 6

Fleet Week air show schedule – Sunday, Oct. 13

TIMEPERFORMANCE
12:30 p.m.Anthem - U.S. Navy Parachute Team
United Airlines
MH-65/C-27 Demo
Break
Patriots Jet Team
F-22 Demo
F-22 Heritage Flight - F-22/P-51
Ace Maker - T-33
Break
F-35B Demo
Randy Howell/Cory Lovell - Dual
United Airlines
Break
3 p.m.Blue Angels - Fat Albert
Blue Angels Team 1 - 6

For more information about Fleet Week, check out our detailed Fleet Week events guide.

San Francisco
