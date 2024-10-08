Look up! Fighter jets and other aircraft will be buzzing the Bay Area as part of San Francisco Fleet Week.

The annual fall tradition taking place from Oct. 7 through Oct. 14 includes three separate air shows on Friday, Oct. 11, Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13.

The Blue Angels will headline the air shows, but there will be plenty of other aerial performances.

Below you can find schedules for the air shows. Keep in mind that the listed performers and performance times are subject to change.

Fleet Week air show schedule – Friday, Oct. 11

TIME PERFORMANCE 12:45 p.m. Anthem - U.S. Navy Parachute Team United Airlines MH-65/C-27 Demo Break Major Thomas Duffy - U-2 F-22 Demo F-22 Heritage Flight - F-22/P-51 Ace Maker - T-33 Break Randy Howell/Cory Lovell - Dual F-35B Demo United Airlines Break 3 p.m. Blue Angels - Fat Albert Blue Angels Team 1 - 6

Fleet Week air show schedule – Saturday, Oct. 12

TIME PERFORMANCE 12:30 p.m. Anthem - U.S. Navy Parachute Team United Airlines MH-65/C-27 Demo Break Patriots Jet Team F-22 Demo F-22 Heritage Flight - F-22/P-51 Ace Maker - T-33 Break F-35B Demo Randy Howell/Cory Lovell - Dual United Airlines Break 3 p.m. Blue Angels - Fat Albert Blue Angels Team 1 - 6

Fleet Week air show schedule – Sunday, Oct. 13

TIME PERFORMANCE 12:30 p.m. Anthem - U.S. Navy Parachute Team United Airlines MH-65/C-27 Demo Break Patriots Jet Team F-22 Demo F-22 Heritage Flight - F-22/P-51 Ace Maker - T-33 Break F-35B Demo Randy Howell/Cory Lovell - Dual United Airlines Break 3 p.m. Blue Angels - Fat Albert Blue Angels Team 1 - 6

For more information about Fleet Week, check out our detailed Fleet Week events guide.