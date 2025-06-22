Six dead, two missing after boat capsized in Lake Tahoe

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its air search for two victims of a capsized boat in Lake Tahoe.

The search, which has spanned more than 12 hours, was started after an intense storm forced the boat carrying 10 people to capsize on Saturday, causing the death of six people.

“Suspending a search is always a difficult decision to make and weighs heavily on each Coast Guard member involved,” said Coast Guard Commander David Herndon, a search and rescue mission coordinator assigned to Coast Guard Sector San Francisco, in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those involved in the boat capsize.”

According to authorities, two people on the boat were rescued and transported to a local hospital.

The Tahoe Environmental Research Center at UC-Davis reported that the lake's water temperature was slightly over 59 degrees on Sunday.

According to the National Parks Service, water temperature below 70 degrees is considered cold, and the "human body cannot generate enough heat to keep warm for long." When water temperatures are around 50 degrees, it can lead to hypothermia "in just a few minutes."

The 27-foot Chris-Craft boat sank around D.L. Bliss State Park, which is just north of Emerald Bay, when a storm caused six- to eight-foot swells.

According to the Coast Guard, winds on Saturday were upwards to 30 knots.

None of the victims have been identified.