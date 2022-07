The San Jose Fire Department said they are responding to reports of a boat crash on the Alviso Marina and the Bay waters, north of San Jose.

Officials said there are reported injuries on board.

No other details have been released at this time.

Firefighters are responding to the Alviso Marina and the Bay waters north of San José for reports of a personal boat that has crashed with injuries on board. TOC: 1527 pic.twitter.com/6LXqfL3SWc — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 9, 2022

This story is developing. Check back for updates.