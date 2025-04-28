Florida

Multiple injuries reported after boat hits Clearwater Ferry in Florida

Several people were injured after a boat crashed near the Memorial Causeway Bridge, authorities said

By NBC6 and The Associated Press

Several people were injured Sunday when a boat crashed into a ferry off the Memorial Causeway Bridge and then fled the scene, authorities said.

The Clearwater Police Department posted on X that there were multiple injuries and the crash had been declared “a mass casualty incident” by the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department due to the number of injuries.

All of those injured were aboard the ferry, which was carrying more than 40 people.

The ferry came to rest on a sandbar just south of the Memorial Causeway bridge and all patients and passengers have been removed.

Police did not immediately provide any information about the boat that fled the scene.

“We believe that the boat responsible for hitting the ferry left the scene immediately, and we believe that our law enforcement partners may have that boat,” Clearwater Police spokesperson Rob Shaw said.

Authorities did not immediately provide the number of those who were hurt.

“All local hospitals have been notified. Multiple trauma alerts have been called with helicopters transporting two of the more seriously injured," the post said.

Videos on social media showed several first responders rushing to the scene with lights flashing.

Police cautioned drivers to avoid Memorial Causeway.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will investigate the crash.

