Boat Spins Out of Control in San Francisco Bay After Collision

A small boat was seen spinning out of control in the San Francisco Bay Thursday afternoon after the driver fell off the vessel during a collision with a sailboat, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The collision between the center console boat and the sailboat happened roughly 1 mile southwest of Angel Island, the Coast Guard said.

The driver of the center console boat was plucked out of the water by someone on the sailboat and said to be unresponsive, according to the Coast Guard. The driver was transported to Tiburon, where he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital. His condition wasn't immediately available.

Further information wasn't immediately available.