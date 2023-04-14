Cash App Founder Bob Lee Killed After Argument Over Suspect's Sister: Court Docs

The 38-year-old tech consultant charged in the killing of Bob Lee stabbed the Cash App founder with a kitchen knife after the two men got into an argument over the suspect's sister, according to court documents released Friday.

Nima Momeni drove Lee to a secluded area in San Francisco in the early morning hours of April 4 and stabbed him three times in a "planned and deliberate attack," according to the court documents. At least one of the stab wounds punctured Lee's heart.

Court documents also show Momeni's sister sent a text to Lee following the dispute.

"Just wanted to make sure your doing ok Cause [I] know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you," she wrote, according to the documents.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class," she added. "Love you Selfish pricks."

Momeni, a resident of Emeryville, faces a murder charge and appeared in court Friday morning.

The judge ordered Momeni held in jail without bail, as requested by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. He faces 26 years to life in prison, the prosecutor’s office said.

Momeni appeared in court in an orange sweatshirt and pants. He did not speak except to say, “Yes your honor,” when the judge asked if he agreed to decline his right to a speedy trial.

The scheduled arraignment hearing was postponed to April 25.

Momeni is represented by Burlingame attorney Paula Canny, who is on vacation and whose brother Robert Canny, also an attorney, appeared in her place Friday. “The facts of what occurred, or didn’t occur, will come out over time,” he told reporters after the hearing.

View the court documents below.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.