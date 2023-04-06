Bob Lee Killing: Latest on Investigation, His Legacy, Debate Over SF Crime

The deadly San Francisco stabbing of Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App, has unnerved people in the city. As of Thursday, there was no information on a suspect and it was not known if the attack was targeted or random.

Here's a look at the latest on what police are saying, how the death has reignited debate over public safety, and how Lee made an impact on the tech industry.

Cash App founder Bob Lee a victim of homicide after being stabbed, police say

At 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, San Francisco police responded to the 300 block of Main Street for a reported stabbing. Responding officers found a 43-year-old victim, later identified as Lee, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Lee was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"There is no place for this kind of violent crime against anyone in our city," San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement. "I want to assure everyone that our investigators are working tirelessly to make an arrest and bring justice to Mr. Lee and his loved ones, just as we try to do on every homicide that occurs in our city."

Scott, citing the early stages of the investigation, said his department will not be "commenting on evidence, nor will we speculate on the circumstances surrounding this horrific crime."

The chief said the investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone with information to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to "TIP411" and begin the text message with "SFPD."

San Francisco crime back in spotlight after Lee's death

The slaying has prompted some, including Twitter chief Elon Musk, to discuss crime in the city.

"Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately," Musk said in a reply to mixed martial artist Jake Shields, who was tweeting about Lee's death.

Musk also tagged San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in his tweet.

Jenkins in an interview with NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai said crimefighting is headed in the right direction, but it will take time.

"We are not going to correct a problem overnight that took years to cause," Jenkins said, adding she has asked the public for patience. "We are working around the clock to make sure that we are making San Francisco safer, and that we are going into the court rooms advocating for public safety."

San Francisco crime is in the spotlight again after the killing of high-profile tech executive and Cash App founder Bob Lee. Raj Mathai speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on this.

Jenkins also addressed Musk's social media comment.

"We are taking a stronger approach to making sure that those who present a public safety risk on our streets - that we are asking judges to keep them in custody," Jenkins said. "But I want to make something clear. Right now, we don't know the facts and circumstances of this death, right? Of this murder. So I want people not to rush to judgement right now. That tweet holds in it what I believe are some assumptions about what happened here and I think we all need to be patient with this investigation to see what actually happened."

San Francisco suffers from property crime more than violent crime such as murder, rape, robbery and assault. Lee's attack occurred in a densely populated Rincon Hill neighborhood, near Google’s office and Oracle Park, home to the San Francisco Giants. The neighborhood is a mix of offices and modern condo buildings.

A San Francisco Chronicle analysis of FBI data shows violent incidents like Lee's death are rare in San Francisco when compared to most other large U.S. cities.

SFPD crime data shows between 2019 to 2022, there was a 14% drop in violent crime, a 7% dip in property crime and a 29% decrease in arrests.

NBC Bay Area SFPD crime data from 2019 to 2022.

In a statement, San Francisco Mayor London Breed called the homicide “a horrible tragedy” and said that the city is prioritizing public safety.

“I’m confident that when the police make an arrest in cases like this, our district attorney will do what’s necessary to hold any individuals accountable for their actions,” she said.

Tech executive Bob Lee was 'made for the new world'

Prior to his death, Lee was serving as chief product officer of MobileCoin.

The cryptocurrency platform's CEO, Josh Goldbard, said Lee "was made for the new world."

“From large contributions to Android at google, to being the first CTO of Square, in that time creating Cash App, and working with us here at Mobilecoin, Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth,” Goldbard said.

The deadly stabbing of tech executive Bob Lee in San Francisco was a shock to residents and a tragedy for his family, friends and colleagues. Sergio Quintana reports.

Lee came to MobileCoin as an early stage investor and advisor, then became chief product officer and helped launch the Moby app, Goldbard said. Lee was the chief technology officer at digital payments company Square in 2013 when it launched a money transfer application now known as Cash App.

Among the tech leaders to share their devastation about Lee’s death was venture capitalist Wesley Chan, co-founder of FPV Ventures. Chan said he befriended Lee more than a decade ago when they both worked at Google, at a time when software engineers like Lee were helping to build the Android smartphone operating system before its 2008 release.

“He was an incredibly iconic founder in the tech world,” Chan said by phone Wednesday. “He wrote large parts of Android when he was at Google. He became the CTO of Square and helped build Cash App. His resume reads something like a Fortune cover article.”

But Chan said Lee was also generous in helping to coach and champion other engineers and tech entrepreneurs who’d call on him for advice. And he was modest about his key role in developing successful products, such as the widely used Cash App.

“With everything that Bob worked on, it was always a pleasant surprise,” Chan said. “That’s one of the things I loved about him. He was always humble about it, he’d say, ‘Oh, I don’t know if it’s going to work or not, but we’ll try.’”

Prominent venture capitalist Ron Conway, founder of the San Francisco-based investment firm SV Angel, tweeted Wednesday that Lee’s loss was an immense tragedy.

“Deepest condolences to Bob’s family and to the entire tech community,” Conway said. “Remembering fondly when Bob gave an inspiring talk at our CEO Summit. We’ve lost a great innovator, intelligence, and spirit. Praying a suspect is apprehended swiftly.”

NBC Bay Area's Madison Fishman and the Associated Press contributed to this report.