Ex-Warriors GM Myers could join 76ers front office, per Simmons

Former Warriors president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers could soon return to an NBA front office, this time with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Given Myers' close relationship with 76ers owner Josh Harris, it’s a definite possibility, per The Ringer's Bill Simmons.

“You know Bob Myers helped Washington [Commanders] with the football team, right? He was on that advisory committee, and I just feel like he’s looming with this Sixers thing,” Simmons said Friday on his podcast [h/t Crossing Broad]. “And I don’t think I’m alone. There’s been some Bob Myers Philly buzz that I think has been building because I think he had a good experience with Josh Harris. If there is a fall guy, which we talked about earlier, it’s going to be Nick Nurse and Daryl Morey.”

After stepping down from his position with Golden State in 2023, Myers helped Harris' transition as owner of the Commanders, assisting him in filling front-office positions.

Given the need for a big change in the Philadelphia front office, Myers could be the right fit.

Despite acquiring Paul George last summer, the 76ers have struggled this season. A recurring knee ailment has sidelined Joel Embiid for large stretches and the rest of the team has been unable to make up for his lost offensive production, as they fight to contend for a playoff spot.

Philadelphia enters Friday's game against the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers with a 15-27 record, which puts the 76ers in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the last play-in spot.

As the general manager of Golden State from 2012-23, Myers built a modern dynasty. The Warriors appeared in six NBA Finals and won four championships.

Philadelphia’s roster would need some retooling, but Myers has shown he can build a winner.

