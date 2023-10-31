maui wildfires

Maui police release body cam footage of Lahaina wildfires

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Maui Police Department released hours of footage taken during the deadly Lahaina wildfires Tuesday.

The release is part of an open records request and the police chief says he wants to provide some context to the videos before the full 20-hours of footage is released.

Officers are heard and seen scrambling to escape the flames and race to save lives. 

NBC Bay Area’s Audrey Asistio has the story in video player above.

