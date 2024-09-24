Body cam video of police shooting at SF BART station released

San Francisco police released body cam video of a recent police shooting at the Powell Street BART station on Monday. The video was shown during a presentation at a virtual town hall meeting.

The video showed the incidents that occurred on the morning of Sept. 13. Police responded to a report of a man sleeping in a stolen BMW and a revolver on the passenger seat. Officers converge but despite their warnings, the man exited the vehicle with the gun in his hand.

The man, later identified as 30-year-old Justin Matthew Alderman, moved towards Market Street, still brandishing the firearm. A platoon of officers also followed the man's every move, imploring him to give himself up.

Alderman then made a move that alarmed the police officers.

“Mr. Alderman proceeded down the Powell Street Station escalator, and entered the concourse. A major transportation hub with numerous people walking about,” said San Francisco police's acting commander Mark Im.

After police deployed some non-lethal weapons to no avail, two officers confronted Alderman in the stairwell and escalator that leads back up to Market Street. One of the officers fired a bean bag while the other officer used his service weapon.

Alderman turned his back towards the other officers, where he was met with a volley of bullets.

Police released enhanced video, showing Alderman raising his gun towards officers. Police also provided enhanced video of the suspect's handgun, laying on the floor. Alderman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

San Francisco police stressed that this is not the end of their investigation and it’s just the beginning. In fact, other agencies that are investigating the shooting include the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and SFPD’s internal affairs department.