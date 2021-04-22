Body Found Along Creek in Sunnyvale Under Investigation: Police

Police are investigating a body found this week on the bank of a creek in Sunnyvale, according to the Department of Public Safety.

At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, a bicyclist reported a possible dead body in the Baylands Park area, 999 E. Caribbean. When officers arrived, they found the body on a soft mud embankment along the north side of a small creek, south of the Sunnyvale Materials Recovery and Transfer Station trail, police said.

The body was partially submerged and entangled in vegetation along the embankment and appeared to have been there for some time. No signs of other human activity were found around the body, police said.

Because of decomposition, police were unable to identify the body. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner will investigate the cause and manner of death, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, though there was no evidence of criminal activity at the scene, police said.