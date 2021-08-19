Body Found Along Pacifica Coast Confirmed to Be Missing San Francisco Woman

A body located along the coast of Pacifica back in June has been confirmed to be that of Jean Chang Kan Fung, an 84-year-old woman reported missing in San Francisco, police said Thursday.

Fung went missing on May 28 after leaving her home in the city's Richmond District for a walk.

On June 10, a female body was located along the coastline in the Pedro Point area of Pacifica. This week, the San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Fung.

Police had described Fung as being at-risk due to her age and a medical condition.

The day she went missing, Fung encountered a California Highway Patrol officer in the Presidio and he gave her a ride to a Safeway grocery store in the city's Marina District. Athough Fung only spoke Toisanese and Cantonese, the officer used a language app on their phone to communicate with her.

The officer said Fung didn't appear disoriented or in distress.

Fung's family reported her missing later that night, police said.

In the aftermath of Fung's disappearance, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said her case highlighted the need for more options for people who don't speak English and need immediate help.