Body found on BART train in Oakland, agency says

A man was found dead on a BART train early Saturday morning in Oakland, the agency said.
During a train check just before 1 a.m. at the MacArthur station, BART police located an unresponsive man. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but when medical personnel arrived he was declared dead.
The case is under investigation, however there is no foul play suspected at this time, BART said.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News