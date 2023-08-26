Oakland

Body found on BART train in Oakland, agency says

BART says an investigation is underway, but foul play isn't currently suspected

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

A man was found dead on a BART train early Saturday morning in Oakland, the agency said. 

During a train check just before 1 a.m. at the MacArthur station, BART police located an unresponsive man. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but when medical personnel arrived he was declared dead. 

The case is under investigation, however there is no foul play suspected at this time, BART said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oakland
