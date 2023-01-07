Concord

Body of Missing Man Found on Highway 4 in Concord: Family

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

A body of a missing man was found alongside Highway 4 in Concord Saturday afternoon, family members told NBC Bay Area.

Family members have identified the victim as Damond Lazenby Jr., 19.

Lazenby was reported missing by his family on New Year's Day in Concord.

Concord police and California Highway Patrol dispatchers began receiving calls about the body at about 2 p.m.

The body was located on the eastbound side of Highway 4 at Port Chicago Highway. Concord police said that Lazenby's family was searching for him in the area at the time of the incident.

Concord police added that Lazenby's body was found in an area that was also searched earlier in the week.

The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

There are no further details.

Bay City News contributed to the report.

