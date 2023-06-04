Body Found in Burning Truck in Oakland: Police

The Oakland Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a burning truck early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, police said they received a call about a burning vehicle in the 9500 block of Mountain Boulevard.

When fire crews arrived, they found a body inside the truck.

It's not clear if the person was dead before the fire started, or if they died in the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police at (510) 238-3821 or their tip line at (510) 238-7950.