Firefighters found a dead body inside a home after battling a two-alarm fire in East San Jose late Tuesday.

Crews responded to an 8:10 p.m. report of a residential fire in the 2900 block of Sherbrooke Way, according to a 9:29 p.m. tweet from San Jose Fire Department.

The fire was under control by 8:59 p.m., but crews found a person dead inside the house. No additional information was provided.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.