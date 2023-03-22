Body Found Near Pier 39 in San Francisco: Police

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating after a body was found near Pier 39 Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., police said their officers responded to Pier 39 regarding a person in the water.

SFPD said they later located a person in the water and was confirmed dead at the scene.

"At this time, we have no evidence of foul play," police said in a statement.

Officials added the medical examiner will be conducting the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.