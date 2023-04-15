San Jose

CHP Investigates Body Found Underneath Freeway Interchange in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

FILE of a CHP vehicle.
NBC

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a body that was found underneath the Interstate 280 and Highway 87 interchange in San Jose Saturday morning.

According to CHP, they received a call just after 9 a.m. about a body underneath the freeway interchange, near the 500 block of Minor Avenue. CHP officers located the body in the area.

The cause of death is under investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us