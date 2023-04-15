CHP Investigates Body Found Underneath Freeway Interchange in San Jose

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a body that was found underneath the Interstate 280 and Highway 87 interchange in San Jose Saturday morning.

According to CHP, they received a call just after 9 a.m. about a body underneath the freeway interchange, near the 500 block of Minor Avenue. CHP officers located the body in the area.

The cause of death is under investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.