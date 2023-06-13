Family demands answers after woman's body found at Milpitas landfill

An Oakland woman is demanding answers after he sister's body was found at a Milpitas landfill.

Police are investigating the case as a suspicious death after employees at Newby Island Landfill made the gruesome discovery on June 2.

During processing operations at the landfill, employees discovered parts of a body. The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office later identified the victim as 34-year-old LaToya Renee Covington.

Denise Covington says her big sister always took care of her three younger siblings.

"She was humble, sweet and loving," Denise said. "I was her youngest sister and she was like a second mom."

San Jose police said at the moment they are investigating the case as a suspicious death, but Denise wonders why it has not been ruled a homicide considering the state of LaToya's body.

Denise said LaToya was unhoused and living on the streets of San Jose.

Latoya's cousin, Olukemi Lawal of San Jose, said the mother of three had mental health issues and was admitted to Valley Medical Center earlier this year for evaluation, but quickly released.

Lawal wonders why her cousin was released so quickly after her evaluation.

"They told me Latoya was not capable of taking care of herself because of her mental health issues and then she was released 48 hours later without even a full mental evaluation," Lawal said. "I don't understand that at all."

NBC Bay Area reached out to Valley Medical Center, which said it could not comment because of patient privacy laws.

Lawal said she and the rest of LaToya's family will continue to fight for justice.

"I'm hurt and angry," Lawal said. "She did not deserve that - to be thrown out like yesterday's trash. That is horrible. No one deserves to die like that."

