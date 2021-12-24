Body Pulled From Vehicle That Plunged Into Water at Martinez Marina

Fire crews early Friday recovered a body from a vehicle they pulled out of the frigid waters of Carquinez Strait at Martinez Marina, according to the Contra Costa Fire District.
The first call came in at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday, and emergency crews responded to the marina on reports of a vehicle into the water, fire officials said. The rescue effort lasted nearly three hours.
It was not clear how or why the vehicle entered the water, but one fire official said Tarantino Road ends with a boat launch at the marina.
The vehicle was about 50 to 100 feet out from the shore, and rising tides made for a more difficult and lengthy rescue effort, fire officials said.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.