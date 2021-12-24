Contra Costa County

Body Pulled From Vehicle That Plunged Into Water at Martinez Marina

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Fire crews early Friday recovered a body from a vehicle they pulled out of the frigid waters of Carquinez Strait at Martinez Marina, according to the Contra Costa Fire District.

The first call came in at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday, and emergency crews responded to the marina on reports of a vehicle into the water, fire officials said. The rescue effort lasted nearly three hours.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

It was not clear how or why the vehicle entered the water, but one fire official said Tarantino Road ends with a boat launch at the marina.

The vehicle was about 50 to 100 feet out from the shore, and rising tides made for a more difficult and lengthy rescue effort, fire officials said.

Local

Sierra Nevada 3 hours ago

White Christmas in the Sierra as Heavy Snowfall Continues

San Francisco 3 hours ago

SF Supervisors Approve Emergency Declaration for Tenderloin Neighborhood

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa CountybodyMartinez Marinavehicle in the water
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us