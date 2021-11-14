Bomb Threat Made Against Kenilworth Junior High School in Petaluma: Police

Petaluma police say they received information about a possible bomb threat at Kenilworth Junior High School on Nov. 13.

The threat said the alleged bombing would occur Friday, Nov. 19.

The threat was made using the anonymous app STOPit, designed to stop bullying, safety issues and misconduct. Police said in a statement on Sunday the app sent the department and the school district notifications about the threat.

Officials have already been interviewing students who reported the threat, as well as those allegedly involved.

Police say they continue to investigate, despite not finding any credible evidence so far.

Petaluma City School District say Kenilworth will be open Monday and issued a statement regarding the threat at www.parentsquare.com/feeds/9825911. There will be police on campus Monday.

Anyone with information can contact Kenilworth Junior High School at 707-778-4710 or Petaluma police at 707-778-4372 or ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.