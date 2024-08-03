Bonjour, Robbie et Christine!  NBC Bay Area in Paris

Bonjour, Robbie et Christine!
What's it like covering the Paris Olympics? We caught up with NBC Bay Area's Chief Photographer Robbie Beasom and Special Project Producer Christine Ni all the way in Paris!
They spoke about what a typical day is like working for dozens of different stations, some of their stand-out moments and, of course, Bluey!
Watch full interview in video player above.
