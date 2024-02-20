Oakland

Non-profit talks with Oakland youth to find ways to lessen mental health strain

By Velena Jones

Looking for ways to lessen mental health strain on kids, the Born This Way Foundation went directly to the sources and spoke with children and teens in Oakland Tuesday. 

The foundation, created by popstar Lady Gaga and her mother, describes its aims as “connecting young people … with resources to build communities that understand, prioritize, and foster good mental health.” 

Although the popstar herself wasn’t there, her mother and Sen. Laphonza Butler were present to lead the talk. 

