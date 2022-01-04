Highway 17

Both Lanes of NB Highway 17 Blocked at the Summit Due to Crash, Roadwork

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Both lanes of northbound Highway 17 were blocked Tuesday morning because of a crash and maintenance work, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The commute direction of the highway was shut down just north of Summit Road, causing delays getting over the hill from Santa Cruz to the Santa Clara Valley.

Traffic was being diverted off at Redwood Estates.

Caltrans already was set to close the right lane for roadwork near Scotts Valley, causing delays of about 15 minutes. The work is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., officials said.

There was no estimated time for reopening the lanes blocked by the crash.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

