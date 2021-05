The 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley lineup is set.

Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion are just some of the performers slated to headline the three-day music festival, which is scheduled for Labor Day weekend (Sept. 3-5) in Napa.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The #BottleRock 2021 lineup is here πŸŽΆπŸ€˜πŸŽ‰ + 3-day tickets go on sale this Thursday, May 20th at 10 a.m. PT.



Increase your chances of scoring tix to see @gunsnroses, @StevieNicks, @foofighters + more by pre-registering at: https://t.co/kmDRBMYQx9 pic.twitter.com/kzv9RaiLA3 — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) May 17, 2021

Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus and G-Eazy are also expected to perform.

Three-day tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20. Pre-registration is available now. Visit the BottleRock website for more information about tickets.