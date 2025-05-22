The 2025 BottleRock Napa Valley lineup kicks off this weekend and features headliners Green Day, Justin Timberlake and Noah Kahan.

Benson Boone, Khruangbin, Cage The Elephant, Ice Cube and Sublime are also set to perform during the three-day festival starting Friday at the Napa Valley Expo.

Here's what to know before you go.

When is BottleRock happening?

The festival runs for three days:

Friday, May 23

Saturday, May 24

Sunday, May 25

Where is BottleRock?

BottleRock 2025 takes place at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa: 575 3rd St., Napa, CA 94559

What are the hours for BottleRock?

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and last act ends at 10 p.m.

Who is performing at BottleRock?

Who will appear at the Culinary Stage?

What food and drink options are available at BottleRock?

Dozens of vendors will be attending the the festival serving food, wine, beer and cocktails.

Visit the BottleRock website for a full list of vendors.

What items can I bring to BottleRock?

The BottleRock website says the following items are allowed at the event site:

Baby stroller if attending with children. Strollers must not exceed 31″ (79cm) wide x 52″ (132cm) long.

Blankets (small to twin size)

CamelBak-style water bladder systems subject to specific conditions*

Empty reusable water bottles (glass or disposable plastic is not permitted)

Non-professional cameras

Paper parasols

Prescription and OTC medications subject to specific conditions**

Sealed, unopened tampons

Sunscreen (non-aerosol) is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less

Towels (small to medium size)

*CamelBak-style water bladder systems that have been EMPTIED are allowed into the Venue. Water bladders themselves must be able to be removed from the carrier and must be transparent enough to allow visual inspection of the empty bladder. Any CamelBak-style water bladder system that has a bladder that cannot be removed from the carrier and/or is opaque enough to prevent visual inspection will not be allowed into the Venue.

**Prescription medications are allowed only in the original prescription bottle, any persons attempting to bring in prescription medication must have a government-issued photo identification card that matches the name printed on the prescription, and the pills in the bottle must match the description printed on the prescription. Further, if a patron has mixed multiple pills in a single prescription container or if a person is attempting to enter with prescription pills in a non-prescription container, medical representatives should be involved to make the final determination about whether or not such pills are to be allowed in the venue. Over-the-counter medications are allowed in, provided that they are new and the original, factory-sealed container.

What items are banned at BottleRock?

The BottleRock website says the following items are prohibited from the event site:

Aerosol cans or sprays (including sunscreen)

Alcohol

All California state properties prohibit smoking of any kind, including vaping.

Any item that can be used as a means to disturb the peace, endanger the safety of the crowd, and/or inflict damage to people and goods

Audio recording equipment

Backpacks of any kind (unless they are entirely clear and follow the BottleRock Bag Policy size guidelines)

Bicycles, rollerblades, skateboards, scooters, or motorized vehicles of any kind

Chairs of any kind

Coolers of any size

Drones

Fireworks, sparklers, or incendiary devices

Flags and/or flagpoles

Focused-light devices, including laser pointers

Glass containers

Glowsticks

Hula hoops & juggling toys

Illegal substances (including narcotics) or drug paraphernalia

iPads, large tablets or laptops

Items intended for sale/promotion

Kites

Large chains or spiked jewelry

Outside food or beverages

Paper Lanterns

Pets (except service animals with a current rabies certification)

Professional still camera equipment (no detachable lenses, tripods, large zoom lenses, and/or commercial-use camera assemblies)

Single Use/Disposable Plastic Bottles

Soccer balls, footballs, Frisbees, or other projectiles

Tents or canopies of any kind

Tripods, Monopods, and Selfie-sticks

Umbrellas

Video recording equipment

Vitamins

Wagons are not permitted regardless if they are pushed or pulled or their dimensions. Strollers must not exceed 31″ (79cm) wide x 52″ (132cm) long.

Water guns, water balloons, and/or any other kind of water projectile

Weapons of any kind (including self-defense tools such as self-defense claws)

For more information, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com.