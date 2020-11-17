BottleRock Napa Valley

BottleRock Napa Valley Now Scheduled for Labor Day Weekend

By NBC Bay Area staff

The next BottleRock Napa Valley music festival is now scheduled to take place over Labor Day weekend 2021.

Health concerns prompted organizers to move the multi-day festival in wine country to the weekend of Sept. 3-5.

"BottleRock Napa Valley is being moved to Labor Day Weekend, Sept 3-5, 2021, out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our patrons, artists, vendors, staff, and surrounding communities and in continued coordination with local and state authorities," a statement on the festival's website read. "We are looking forward to bringing back live music to the Napa Valley during this beautiful time of year!"

The lineup of performers is slated to be announced in early 2021.

