Pittsburg

Boy shot and killed, another wounded during fight in Pittsburg

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

File Photo.

Police are investigating after a boy was shot and killed and another wounded Saturday in Pittsburg.

Officers responded about 7:18 p.m. to reports of gunfire near Belle Harbor Circle.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Officers found a boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and gave aid until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Monday morning.

A short distance away, officers found a second boy with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite the efforts of first responders, the victim died at the scene.

Police said on social media the shootings appear to be the result of a physical altercation.

Police ask anyone with information about the shootings to contact Detective Elmore at (925) 252-4875.

Local

San Jose 2 hours ago

Concord police shoot armed bank robbery suspect in San Jose after pursuit

Marin County 3 hours ago

Marin County school district identifies students killed, injured in crash

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Pittsburg
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us