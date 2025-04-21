Boy shot and killed, another wounded during fight in Pittsburg

Police are investigating after a boy was shot and killed and another wounded Saturday in Pittsburg.

Officers responded about 7:18 p.m. to reports of gunfire near Belle Harbor Circle.

Officers found a boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and gave aid until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Monday morning.

A short distance away, officers found a second boy with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite the efforts of first responders, the victim died at the scene.

Police said on social media the shootings appear to be the result of a physical altercation.

Police ask anyone with information about the shootings to contact Detective Elmore at (925) 252-4875.