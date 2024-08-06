Boyfriend suspected in death of pregnant woman at San Mateo home arrested in SoCal

A 33-year-old man was arrested after he fled to Southern California following the death of his pregnant girlfriend on Sunday evening, San Mateo police said Monday.

Police were called about 6 p.m. to a home in the 1300 block of South B Street in San Mateo, where the 37-year-old woman and her unborn child had died. She was 9 months pregnant, police said.

Authorities haven't released how the woman died, but said that family members found her at the home, which she shared with the suspect.

Witnesses and evidence at the scene led police to suspect the woman's boyfriend, Andrew Coleman, and detectives used technology to track him as he was driving toward Southern California, police said.

San Mateo investigators requested assistance from other law enforcement agencies, including the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect's car was eventually located by the West Covina Police Department and he was taken into custody there on Sunday night.

The victim’s mother, who asked not to be on-camera, told NBC Bay Area on Monday that Coleman took off Sunday night with his clothes and a safe.

One family friend NBC Bay Area talked to, who asked not to be identified, called the killing “surreal.”

“At this time, we can confirm a homicide was committed but an autopsy is being conducted but is not completed so we have no cause of death,” San Mateo Police community Jeanine Luna said.

San Mateo police detectives were in Southern California on Monday as they were interviewing Coleman. They added that he faces unrelated charges in West Covina. But Coleman will ultimately be brought back to the Bay Area to face a murder charge.

Bay City News continued to the report.