Tickets to a popular Yosemite Christmas tradition are available — for 2025

What to Know The Bracebridge Dinner at The Ahwahnee Hotel

Yosemite National Park

The opulent holiday feasts, which began in 1927, sell out months ahead of time

The dinners returned in 2024 after a five-year hiatus

Tickets for Dec. 10, 2025 became available for purchase on Dec. 9, 2024; tickets will be available for 2025 on a date-by-date basis in the coming days

FEASTY FESTIVITIES? You can definitely find several opulent, over-the-top, extra-special celebrations throughout California when the yuletide is in view. But one of the most venerable events — it will soon mark its centennial year — and vivacious has to be, without quibble, the famous Bracebridge Dinner, a longstanding lark that has pranced into the Ahwahnee Hotel each December with mirth and merriment in twinkly tow. Finding its inspiration in a ye olde tale by Washington Irving, the medieval pageant features royal characters, jests aplenty, musical moments, and a multi-course meal to remember. So popular is the dinner that a ticket lottery was once in place, but now? There are a few December dates, meaning the oh-so-special tickets are a bit more plentiful, but not by much.

TICKETS SELL OUT, year after year, and something to keep in mind is they don't pop up a few weeks ahead of the event's opening night. In fact, the first tickets for 2025 — specifically Dec. 10, 2025 — are available for purchase as of Dec. 9, 2024. More tickets for the 2025 season will roll out in as December 2024 deepens, so you'll want to watch this site for information, prices, and on-sale dates. If you're interested in attending the sumptuous supper on Dec. 12 in 2025, Dec. 11, 2024 is the date to purchase your spot.

Albert Grose The stately Ahwahnee Hotel is the setting for the Bracebridge Dinners.

HAPPY BRACEBRIDGE SEASON: It's a lavish, long-running revelry that first frolicked in 1927, the year the historical hotel opened — iconic photographer Ansel Adams was the show's Lord of Misrule, back in the day — and the dinner remains a bucket-list-y must-do for many Yosemite fans, Christmas lovers, and medieval mavens around California and well beyond.