Hero Headlines AANHPI Heritage Month in Sacramento

A man who made headlines for stopping a gunman during a mass shooting was in Sacramento Monday in honor of AAPI Heritage Month.

Brandon Tsay disarmed the gunman in the Monterey Park shooting earlier this year.

President Biden invited him to attend the State of the Union and on Monday, he attended a gala at the California Railroad Museum to kick off this special month honoring Asian Americans.

“I want to see people come together to try to build a more stronger, better, more united, and compassionate community,” said Tsay.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Lieutenant Governor of California, Eleni Kounalakis, who's running for governor, attended the event along with state treasurer Fiona Ma.