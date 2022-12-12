Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland

A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend.

Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday.

According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut into a safe in San Jose. The thieves got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

In an emotional Instagram post, the owner of the chain wrote, "Haven't our restaurants, and those all around the world, paid our dues for a lifetime?"

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The managers are also upset.

"You are working very well, doing best to give to community Like a family restaurant It's very heartbreaking,” said Damanjit Singh, manager of Curry Up Now’s San Jose location.

The restaurants are still open. But because their cash registers are broken, restaurant managers said they can't accept cash.

At this time, they are asking customers to order and pay online.

NBC Bay Area reached to the San Jose and Oakland police departments regarding the incidents, but did not hear back.