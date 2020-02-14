Break in Union City Slaying of 2 Boys to be Announced

Authorities in Union City say they will announce a "significant update" on Friday morning about the investigation into the slayings of two boys last fall outside a local school.

Sean Withington, 14, and Kevin Hernandez, 11, were gunned down about 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 while they were inside a van in the parking lot of Searles Elementary School on Sherman Drive.

Police haven't said what news will be released Friday, but advised they would provide photographs of suspects and evidence that includes guns and drugs.

The department has spent "countless hours and resources to bring justice to the families of the victims and closure to the community," police said in a news release.

The news conference is set 10:30 a.m. in the City Council chambers, 34009 Alvarado Niles Road, in Union City.

Speakers will include Union City Police Chief Jared Rinetti, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Alameda County Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin Dunleavy and Union City Mayor Carol Dutra-Vernaci.