Brentwood Closes Family Aquatic Center During Bay Area Heat Wave

City officials said the facility will be closed until Wednesday to keep employees and the public safe during scorching temperatures

This week's heat wave forced Brentwood officials to shut down the city's family aquatic complex until Wednesday.

City officials, citing temperatures ranging from 108 to 114 degrees this week, said the move to close a place families would flock to cool off was done to keep employees and the public safe.

"I was kind of surprised because it is one of the only pools in Brentwood, so I thought that was strange that it closed," resident Akemi Blue said.

Brentwood officials said the blazing heat would require staff to take breaks every 15 minutes to avoid possible heat exhaustion -- the city does not have enough employees to make it work.

