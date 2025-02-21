‘DEI is not dead': Brentwood official wants to ramp up diversity efforts

Brentwood Vice Mayor Patanisha Davis Pierson is doubling down and pushing for more diversity programs in the wake of backlash received during a livestream of a recent city meeting.

Pierson, who heads up the city's Diversity, Equity, Belonging and Inclusion committee, threw her support behind Brentwood adding a Pride Parade and Disabled Pride Month.

"There were comments against the disabled, comments against people of color," Pierson said of the backlash displayed during a city livestream. Commenters also called for Pierson to be fired.

The events unfolding in Brentwood comes as President Donald Trump has called for an end to fall federal government DEI programs. The president has urged states, companies and schools to do the same.

"To the president of the United States, DEI in the state of California is not dead. We embrace it," Pierson said. "We're fighting for it. We're going to continue to fight the good fight."

DEI stands for diversity, equity and inclusion and focuses on fostering equitable environments in businesses and schools, particularly for historically marginalized communities.