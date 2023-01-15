Brentwood Police Arrest Man Suspected of Shooting at Seven Cars With BB or Pellet Gun

Brentwood police arrested a man Saturday for allegedly "discharging projectiles" at moving vehicles Friday and Saturday in the area of Brentwood Blvd., between Homecoming Way and Sunset Road.

At 5:15 p.m. Saturday, police arrested 31-year-old Brandon Hasenpusch at a home on Almond St. in Brentwood. Police said in a statement they recovered evidence leading them to believe Hasenpusch was allegedly involved in shooting projectiles from either a BB or pellet gun at seven vehicles between 5:40 a.m. Friday and 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported. Police said Hasenpusch was booked into Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of "several felonies."