Multiple buildings involved in Brentwood fire

Multiple outbuildings are involved in a two-alarm blaze in Brentwood, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The fire was reported Thursday afternoon on the 100 block of Sunrise Drive, east of Highway 4 and near the area of Lone Tree Way and Brentwood Boulevard.

No other information was immediately available.

Con Fire is on scene of a 2 alarm fire in Brentwood. Multiple outbuildings involved. pic.twitter.com/PJ3kzLk0DT — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 19, 2025