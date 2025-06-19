Multiple buildings involved in Brentwood fire

Multiple outbuildings are involved in a two-alarm blaze in Brentwood, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
The fire was reported Thursday afternoon on the 100 block of Sunrise Drive, east of Highway 4 and near the area of Lone Tree Way and Brentwood Boulevard.
No other information was immediately available.
Con Fire is on scene of a 2 alarm fire in Brentwood. Multiple outbuildings involved. pic.twitter.com/PJ3kzLk0DT— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 19, 2025
