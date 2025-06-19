Brentwood

Multiple buildings involved in Brentwood fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

Multiple outbuildings are involved in a two-alarm blaze in Brentwood, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The fire was reported Thursday afternoon on the 100 block of Sunrise Drive, east of Highway 4 and near the area of Lone Tree Way and Brentwood Boulevard.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

No other information was immediately available.

Antioch 19 hours ago

Evacuation warnings lifted for brush fire in Anitoch

San Jose Jun 17

Evacuations lifted, East San Jose brush fire fully contained

Climate Change 22 hours ago

Fuel moisture content: What it means for fire season

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Brentwood
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us