Forward progress has been stopped for a grass fire that broke out late Friday afternoon at the base of San Bruno Mountain in Brisbane, firefighters said.

The blaze reported in the area of 100 W. Hill Drive garnered a two-alarm response.

Forward progress has been stopped on the vegetation fire in Brisbane. Units will be on scene for several hours performing mop up. Please continue to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/i7Jd2PgWaR — North County Fire Authority (@NoCoFire) July 7, 2023

Update: Copter 404 out of Alma Helitack Base is en route. This fire is at the base of San Bruno Mountain. https://t.co/AOHLqghi5a — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) July 7, 2023

