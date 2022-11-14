Lanes Inside SF's Broadway Tunnel Closed to Repair Ceiling Damage From Bucket Truck

Several lanes are closed late Monday inside the Broadway Tunnel in San Francisco to repair damage caused by a bucket truck.

Officials said a bucket truck did not lower its bucket enough while inside the tunnel, causing damage to the ceiling.

Two eastbound lanes are closed while crews work on repairs. Westbound lanes are open.

San Francisco fire officials said there was no structural instability following the incident.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.