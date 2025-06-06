Purdy recalls moment when 49ers contract extension got finalized

The day Brock Purdy signed his massive five-year, $265 million deal, his wallet wasn’t the only thing seeing green.

Purdy told Tim Kawakami on “The TK Show” podcast that he was on the 17th hole at a local golf course when he received a text from his agent that the deal was done.

“When we’re golfing my agent texted me saying we’re getting close,” Purdy told Kawakami. “Then, a couple holes go by and I look at my phone again and I had a missed call and he goes ‘Dude, pick up the call from John Lynch. It’s done.,’ In all caps and so then that moment right there my heart dropped and I was like this is crazy, it’s happening.”

Purdy says what made the day even more special was that he got to enjoy the moment solely with his wife on the course, revealing he gave her a hug when it happened.

“It was a cool little moment just us two,” Purdy said. “It wasn’t anyone else freaking out or anything. It was just us… so that little moment together was pretty special for us.”

The 25-year-old added that being in the Bay Area when the deal was finished was even more of a happenstance.

“That was a special day,” Purdy said. “Getting out, golfing in San Francisco, the city that I represent for the Niners. To be able to be out there and then, all of a sudden, get a call. It was pretty special.”

Purdy added to Kawakami that he birdied on the 18th hole. Icing on the cake.

