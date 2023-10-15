Bay Bridge

Broken sprinkler showers drivers on the Bay Bridge

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Drivers on the Bay Bridge Sunday morning had the chance for a free, if unorthodox, car wash when a sprinkler broke on the eastbound side of the bridge. 

It’s unclear exactly when the sprinkler broke, but California Highway Patrol said someone reported the break about 50 yards before the end of the tunnel at around 11:20 a.m.

The San Francisco Fire Department blocked off two lanes of traffic until they found and turned off the sprinkler. It reopened all lanes at 12:44 p.m.

