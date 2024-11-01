Brunch with a purpose: ‘Brunch Masters' showcases top chefs across the Bay Area

For many people, weekends are made for relaxing, fun and going to brunch -- so why not do them all, and with a purpose?

Kicking off this weekend, "Brunch Masters" is showcasing top chefs from across the Bay Area, promoting entrepeneruship.

The event series is a restaurant incubator program that highlights chefs who typically have the talent, but not necessarily a location to showcase their food.

That's where Bivett Brackett, founder of Big Black Brunch, Marisa Gittens from Café Noir and Henry Hamilton from Chef's Way Catering come in.

They found a lack of access and opportunity for Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) chefs, having no spaces that showcased their talent. The "Brunch Masters" program provides that space, promotion, and menu engineering for these chefs.

The first event will take place at Gumbo Social in San Francisco this Sunday, kicking off at 11 a.m. Each week afterwards, there will be a different chef and different cuisine until next March.