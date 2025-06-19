209 acre brush fire in Antioch forces evacuations

Fire crews are tackling a vegetation blaze in Antioch that has reached 209 acres Wednesday night, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

The fire, dubbed the Somersville Fire, is off Somerville Road and was first reported just after 7 p.m. Officials have begun conducting evacuations "off of Cambridge Drive."

Officials have also advised residents near Finch Drive, Markley Creek, Osprey and Cambridge Avenue to prepare for evacuations.

Antioch police have also set up an evacuation point at Canal Park near Gentrytown Drive.

One person has been transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

Crews have set up structure protection, Con Fire said.

Cal Fire is assisting.